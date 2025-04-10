Naperville Park District holds open house for ADA Transition Plan

The Naperville Park District is seeking public input on updating its Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.

On Tuesday, the park district held two open houses at the Fort Hill Activity Center, allowing community members to discuss ADA concerns and priorities with park district officials.

The plan was last updated in 2014, but recent inspections of local parks and facilities by park officials revealed a need for renovations to maintain ADA compliance.

“We’re looking at the input that we receive not only from the community, but also our ADA consultant, and what changes are needed at this time,” said Eric Shutes, director of planning for the Naperville Park District.

Enhancing access to park amenities

The removal of barriers was identified as one of the main priorities for the park district. This includes barriers to parking spaces, restrooms, and building entrances.

Shutes says the overall focus is on enhancing access to park resources.

“A lot of the improvements that we’re seeing, based on the assessment of our parks and facilities, is access to our parks and facilities as it relates to sidewalks and trails,” he said. “So, is it the steepness of slopes, of ramps and trails and sidewalks? Is it also access related to picnic tables or viewing areas, to ensure that they’re an accessible route in a way that the public can enjoy the space.”

Next steps

Those unable to attend the open house can provide feedback on the Naperville Park District website through April 25.

All of the input will be compiled into a report, which will be presented to the park district board for review this summer.

Once the transition plan is approved, implementation will begin and is expected to take a few years to complete.

