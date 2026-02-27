Naperville Park District names Plank Road Park, honoring city’s history

The Naperville Park District has given an official name to its newest green space. At their February 26 meeting, the park board officially named the site Plank Road Park. It will join the 140 other district-run sites throughout the community.

Plank Road Park’s historic nature

The name is based on the historical significance of the wooden plank road that ran along Ogden Avenue through Naperville, allowing farmers and travelers to make their way by carriage or wagon to and from Chicago. It will feature a playground, shelter, mini amphitheater berm and concrete Plank Road themed walkway, with amenities designed with its history in mind.

“Parks and recreation play an important role in improving health and wellness, providing environmental benefits, and strengthening communities,” said Executive Director Brad Wilson. “The Naperville Park District is excited for Plank Road Park to become the community’s 141st park, and we look forward to celebrating the park addition with the community when it is complete.”

Careful consideration

The name’s approval comes after a minimum 60-day consideration period, starting December 11, 2025, required by park district policy to gather community feedback. According to the Naperville Park District’s agenda item, the organization received no further comments or input from residents on the proposed name during that period.

Part of a housing development

The land that Plank Road Park will be on is being donated to the Naperville Park District as part of a new housing development called The Claire (Formerly known as the Residences at Naper and Plank). Currently under development west of Naper Boulevard and north of Plank Road, the 0.62-acre park is being placed within the 8.19-acre project site. According to Wilson, Peakline Real Estate Funds is funding the project in partnership with Lincoln Property Company.

Ongoing expansion

The news comes as the park district seeks to continue expanding its resources and offerings to the community.

“Naperville is the third largest city in Illinois, and it’s still growing, as is the demand for high-quality parks, facilities, and recreation opportunities,” it states on its website.

While no other parks are scheduled to be developed in 2026, the Park District will put forth a bond referendum for the March 17 primary election regarding new amenities. If approved, a portion of the nearly $120-million bond would fund the acquisition of additional land to preserve, restore and maintain, plus a portion would fund the construction of a new activity center at Frontier Park in the south end of town.

In the meantime, Plank Road Park is expected to open in late 2027.

Photo courtesy of Naperville Park District

