Naperville Park District officials begin Frontier expansion, land acquisition planning

With preliminary results pointing toward a favorable outcome, Naperville Park District officials are planning next steps for some of the key initiatives outlined in the referendum that was placed on the spring primary ballot.

District staffers outlined some of the preliminary work taking place with the construction of a new indoor aquatics center and fitness facility at Frontier Sports Complex, as well as the acquisition of additional land.

Professional services contracts could be issued in April

On the night of the primary on Tuesday, March 17, unofficial results pointed to 54.11% voter support in DuPage County and 59.98% in Will County for the referendum, which will give the district the authority to borrow $120 million for the construction of the new Frontier facility.

Election results will not be finalized until Tuesday, April 7, when all mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

In the interim, the district’s leadership team is beginning planning, including the execution of a professional services contract, which was discussed at the park board’s Thursday, March 26, meeting, though no action was taken.

“A contract for professional engineering and architectural services for the Frontier Sports Complex Community Activity Center is planned to be presented to the park board at an upcoming meeting,” Director of Planning Eric Shutes said. “We’re planning for next month, in April.”

Shutes said the professional services team will include a number of experts, including architects, engineers, and other consultants, “to effectively complete the scope of work.”

The team will provide design development, construction documentation, and permitting services, bidding assistance, and project observation during construction,” Shutes added.

To move the project along, Shutes said there are a series of steps the district is planning, including a temporary use of cash reserves as bond issuance documents are drawn up.

“To reimburse the district’s cash reserves from bond proceeds, IRS regulations require the board to declare its official intent to do so through the passage of a reimbursement resolution,” Shutes said. “This resolution will be brought to the board for consideration at the April 9th meeting.”

Heritage Woods, Walnut Ridge land acquisition planning

Land acquisition at Heritage Woods, 1067 W. 5th Ave., and Walnut Ridge Park, 2304 Keim Road, is another component within the referendum. Shutes, in his recent report to the park board, indicated work at both sites is underway.

With regard to Heritage Woods, Shutes said, “Staff are collaborating with the property owners to execute the terms of the option agreement and real estate purchase and sale agreement, which was executed last year.”

The intent, Shutes added, is to close on the property within 60 days of certification of the election results, with a final target of site closure in late May or early June.

A similar collaborative approach is also taking place at the Walnut Ridge site, Shutes indicated, as real estate purchase and option agreement terms are being discussed.

“Per the option agreement, the goal is to close on the property this summer,” he said. “Following the closing, the intent is to conduct tree trimming and natural trail layout, and the installation of natural landscaping.”

Walnut Ridge work, Shutes said, is expected to begin later this year and reach substantial completion and be open for public use at some point next year.

District officials sought both land acquisitions for the purposes of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open space and extending trails within Naperville.

3-year plan, project web page launched

With the preliminary results now in the picture, Director of Finance Tricia Dubiel said referendum-related work is being built into the district’s long-range planning.

“Updates are being built into the three-year plan’s financial assumptions,” Dubiel said. “A finance committee meeting will be scheduled in spring to discuss the plan, and then a draft of the plan will be presented to the board.”

Sameera Luthman, director of marketing and communications, also announced the launch of a new Connecting Community Projects page on the district’s website.

“(The) button is now featured in the header of every page on the website, providing easy one-click access to project updates and information,” Luthman said. “This page also includes archived information, archived referendum materials, and FAQs previously shared prior to the vote, for ongoing reference. We hope that will be helpful, going forward.”

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

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