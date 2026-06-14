Naperville Park District outlines 3-year financial plan

Naperville Park District officials recently outlined a three-year financial plan that includes potential property tax and activity fee increases to keep pace with rising costs on the expense side of the ledger.

The plan, discussed in draft form at the park board’s Thursday, June 11, meeting, encompasses the current 2026 fiscal year, as well as financial projections for 2027 and 2028 budgets.

“This plan is a roadmap for us looking ahead to the next few years, and looking ahead to prepare for the 2027 budget, basing the plan off of the district’s master plan and strategic plan,” Executive Director Brad Wilson said in explaining the exercise.

Forward-looking budget assumptions outlined

Wilson and Director of Finance Tricia Dubiel provided a high-level overview of some of the plan’s components at the recent meeting, including cost projections for maintaining existing services in the next two years.

Echoing a common refrain in recent years, Dubiel said district officials are anticipating rising costs in a number of areas — from expenses directly related to operating venues and programs to employee compensation and insurance coverage.

“For commodities, equipment, fuel, and similar items, we’re assuming some increases, ranging from 3 to 7.5%,” Dubiel said. “During the budget process, these will be looked at in more detail.”

Other cost considerations include compensation adjustments of up to 4% in 2027 and 2028, and projected health insurance cost increases of 15% and 10% in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The district’s capital plan, which stretches out 10 years, also is incorporated into the financial plan. A total of $48 million in capital projects have been identified between this year and 2028.

“Most of these projects take care of, and improve what we have, which is a large capital system, and it includes many different types of projects, from environmental restoration and shoreline maintenance, to replacing bridges and renovating parking lots, to renovating sports lighting systems and playgrounds,” Dubiel said. “That’s just to mention a few of the different types of projects that are in the plan.”

Revenue increases, including tax impact

Rising costs will require adjustments on the revenue side of the financial ledger to help ensure the district is able to carry out its core mission statement and maintain current service levels, officials noted.

“To offset the increases in operating expenses, the plan is assuming capturing growth in the district’s two largest revenue sources — property taxes and charges for services,” said Dubiel, who noted about 58% of the district’s revenue is derived from taxes.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the district is anticipating tax increases based on a 2.7% consumer-price index cap. This would equate to an estimated $18 increase for an average taxpayer, Dubiel said, which would result in a $458 tax payment for such a household and is based on a home with a $550,000 home value.

“It is important to keep in mind that we have to give some consideration when we’re estimating the tax impact,” Dubiel said. There are just so many different factors that go into the calculation of a homeowner’s assessed value. Really, what the actual experience is going to be for a homeowner is a range that will fall in-between $15 to $20.”

The district is following a similar scenario in 2028, with a 3.1% CPI anticipated and additional tax increases based on the figure, though Dubiel offered a caveat.

“As we get out to 2028, there are more unknown variables, so more estimating is involved,” she noted.

In terms of user fees, programs and Centennial Beach admission could increase 5% next year, based on the proposal, while golf and Fort Hill use are projected to increase 2%. In 2028, the district is expecting additional fee increases in the range of 1% to 3%.

A deeper dive on the district’s fees will take place, Dubiel, as budgets are assembled and board members begin deliberations.

“As we get into the budget, individual programs will be looked at in more detail, and expenses will be evaluated to determine if increase are necessary,” she said.

Wilson said the district continues to make strides toward keeping all programs and admission costs affordable for Naperville households.

“We continue to provide a variety of affordable recreation opportunities as we look at program fees as a part of the budget process,” he said. “That’s something that we’re always looking at, which is balancing and ensuring that our program fees are remaining affordable to residents.”

How the new Frontier Sports Complex fits into plan

Dubiel also discussed the Frontier Sports Complex during the presentation. Voters in March approved a bond referendum for a new community activity center at the Frontier site.

“While the construction of the new community activity center is slated for fiscal years 2027 through 2029, this plan excludes project expenditures and bond financing assumptions,” Dubiel said. “It is just too early to make these assumptions, as we’re still defining the project schedule with our consultants.”

But there are a few details of the large-scale project that are being added into the final year of the 3-year plan, based on what currently is known, and the activity center’s timeline for completion.

“The only project considerations that are built into the plan are in 2028, and they include the use of cash-in-lieu funds for financing the construction of the new community activity center and expanding operations as we prepare to open the new community activity center in 2029, knowing that there is going to be a need for a manager at that facility,” Dubiel noted.

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