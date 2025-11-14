Naperville Park District outlines $55.2M budget, possible fee boosts

After months of deliberation and analysis, Naperville Park District officials have unveiled a proposed $55.2 million budget for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year that includes an anticipated 5% 2025 tax levy increase, as well as higher fees for select programs.

Executive director says ‘a lot of work goes into this’

Brad Wilson, executive director of the Naperville Park District, was one of several staffers who shared details of the 2026 budget proposal during a preliminary discussion at a park board meeting Thursday, Nov. 13.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into this,” Wilson said. “It’s almost a year-long process, beginning with that 3-year financial plan that we develop in the spring and present earlier in the year to the board for approval.”

Throughout the presentation, Wilson and other district officials touched on core objectives and current fiscal realities that played a pivotal part in assembling the budget.

“It continues taking care of what we have, and who we have, throughout the system,” Wilson said. “It maintains the affordability and quality of our programs and services as we continue to see escalating operating costs with the equipment and supplies in a number of areas.”

A high-level look at the 2026 Naperville Park District budget proposal

The lion’s share — $37.5 million — of next year’s proposed budget has been earmarked toward general day-to-day operations. An additional $14 million has also been appropriated for capital improvements. The remaining $3.7 million is to be applied toward servicing previously issued debt.

Director of Finance Tricia Dubiel said the largest share of the district’s budget comes from property taxes, to the tune of 57%. Program fees and memberships are the second largest source, accounting for 29%.

Across the district’s four main areas, user fees could go up, based on the proposal, in specific instances.

“It’s truly a balancing act, as we focus on keeping programs very affordable, while delivering quality services,” Dubiel said.

User fees at Centennial Beach and the Fort Hill Activity Center are expected to remain the same in the year ahead, based on information shared during the budget presentation.

General district-run programs are expected to increase in some instances, Dubiel added, but only in cases when the cost of offering them necessitates the adjustment. She cited gymnastics, day camps, and preschool programs as three examples.

In the area of golf, the district is planning increases to range and green fees, private lessons, and programs for tournament golfers. However, no fee increases have been proposed within the 2026 budget plan for junior golfers or family golf.

In terms of upcoming capital improvement projects, Eric Shutes, the district’s director of planning, said a list of 160 potential projects has been assembled for next year.

“The Naperville Park District conducted an extensive review and outreach to the community, determining and formulating a list of the improvements planned for implementation next year,” Shutes said.

Forthcoming capital projects include playground renovations at seven sites: Apache Park, Burr Oak, Fox Hill Greens, Knoch Park, Queensbury Greens, Springhill Park, and Wil-O-Way Park. Also on the list are a continuation of the permeable paver parking lot installation and site improvements at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

Naperville Park District levy 5% of a resident’s tax bill

In conjunction with the 2026 budget proposal, Naperville Park District officials at the Nov. 13 meeting held the statutorily required truth in taxation public hearing on the 2025 levy before approving a resolution that establishes an estimate of the funds that will be raised.

The board-adopted resolution represents an estimated $30.18 million levy in 2025, which will represent a 5% increase, based on information shared at the meeting. Clerks in DuPage and Will counties will determine the final rate increase, based on new construction figures from this year.

Dubiel said current district estimates point to an average Naperville resident — one with a home valued at $515,000 — paying $458 in taxes to the district on next year’s tax bills. The figure represents a $17 increase.

“Whenever we talk about the impact to a homeowner, or how much a homeowner will pay, it is important to keep in mind this is only an estimate, and the tax bills for our residents will vary, based on the assessed value of their home,” Dubiel said.

