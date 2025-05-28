Naperville Park District planning three years of financial future

Naperville Park District officials are working on a three-year financial plan that predicts revenue sources, expenses, projects and potential property tax impacts from now through 2027.

Park administrators expect to present the draft plan to the park board for potential approval at commissioners’ next meeting on June 12.

Roadmap focused on innovation, excellence

The purpose of the financial plan is to establish a roadmap for financial management of the park district for the next few years, Executive Director Brad Wilson said.

Goals of the plan include fostering a “districtwide culture of innovation,” maintaining a “qualified, loyal and motivated workforce,” and striving for excellence across all operations to meet the high expectations of the community, Wilson said.

Plan maintains a ‘positive financial position’

Revenue and expense assumptions within the plan are sustainable and help “maintain the district’s positive financial position, where we’re able to address unforeseen events and opportunities and maintain a AAA bond rating,” said Tricia Dubiel, director of finance.

Here are some highlights of the plan:

Property tax projections: To fund operations as assumed in the three-year financial plan, the average taxpayer would see a $17 increase in the park district’s line on their property tax bill in tax year 2026, Dubiel said. This calculation is based on an average home value of $489,000, and would result in an average of $443 owed to the park district.

In property tax year 2027, Dubiel said the average home value is projected to increase to $508,000. The owner of a home at that value is projected to owe the district $16 more for 2027 taxes, for a total of $459.

Employee engagement survey: The park district has included funding in the 2026 financial plan to conduct an employee engagement survey. Dubiel said this is a regular practice about every four years to work toward the goal of attracting a top-tier workforce. The district’s staff includes more than 100 full-time professionals and more than 850 part-time or seasonal workers every year.

Fort Hill membership pricing: The Fort Hill Activity Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026, so Dubiel said the park district plans to conduct an evaluation of Fort Hill activity fees and membership pricing during the 2027 budget process.

Capital spending: The three-year financial plan includes a total of $41 million in capital spending for projects to improve or maintain parks and facilities. Dubiel said this spending shows the district is “taking care of what we have, which is a large capital system” of 138 parks and facilities spread across 2,400 acres.

