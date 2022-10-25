Naperville Park District Police Ask For Donations For Toys For Tots

The Naperville Park District Police are asking the public to donate new, unwrapped toys for the 2022 DuPage County Toys for Tots program.

Five Toys For Tots Drop-Off Locations

The annual program is hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Drop off locations are already accepting donations, and will continue to do so through Saturday, December 10.

Toys can be dropped off at five different locations.

The Naperville Park District Administration Building at 320 W. Jackson Avenue, in the collection box in the vestibule.

The Central Maintenance Facility at 427 Martin Avenue, in the collection box in the vestibule.

The Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 W. Jackson Avenue, inside the first floor entrance.

The Fort Hill Activity Center at 20 Fort Hill Drive, in the lobby on the first floor.

The 95th Street Center at 2244 W. 95th Street, in the lobby on the second floor.

More Than 2,200 Toys Last Year

“Last year the Naperville community donated more than 2,200 toys through our Toys for Tots collection,” said Chief Steve Schindlbeck in a press release. “Your generosity helped brighten the holidays for many children in our area.”

Organizers ask those donating to refrain from giving stuffed animals or toy weapons.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!