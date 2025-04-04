Naperville Park District reminds public to protect wildlife this spring

As the weather warms and signs of spring begin to appear in parks and nature areas, the Naperville Park District wishes to remind the public to protect wildlife throughout the season and beyond.

The park district has provided tips for park visitors to help protect both themselves and nature, especially during nesting season.

Protecting geese and other waterfowl

The park district says spring is nesting season for geese, which become protective of their mates and young during this time. Signs that a goose is defending itself or its territory include:

Warning calls

Spreading its wings

Hissing sounds

Confronting people or animals that come near its nest or mate

Lowering its head

It’s best to stay clear of protective geese showing these signs.

The park district also asks visitors to refrain from feeding ducks and other waterfowl, not just in the spring but throughout the year. Benefits of not feeding the ducks include:

Waterfowl stay healthy by eating a varied diet

Overcrowding and aggression among waterfowl are reduced

Young fowl are protected from predators attracted to human food

Rivers and ponds stay cleaner and healthier

Coyotes at Knoch Knolls Park

Spring is also the season when coyote pups are born and raised. The park district says Knoch Knolls Park is home to coyote families that become especially protective of their young and dens in spring.

When walking on trails, dogs should be kept on a leash to reduce the risk of confrontations with coyotes.

Turtles crossing the street

Turtles are another animal to watch for this spring. The park district says the most common aquatic turtle species found in its parks include painted turtles, red-eared sliders, and common snapping turtles.

During spring and summer, female aquatic turtles leave the water to find places to lay their eggs. Oftentimes, they cross streets when searching for a suitable nesting spot, so drivers should stay alert for any turtles on the move.

Snapping turtles spotted on trails should be observed from a safe distance.

Protective Red-winged blackbirds may become aggressive

The park district says that spring and early summer are nesting seasons for Red-winged blackbirds near wetlands. Nests are often found hidden within vegetation.

These birds may act aggressively to protect their young, flying toward or hovering over people to scare them away. It’s best to be cautious around nesting areas. If a bird becomes aggressive, calmly walking away from the area is usually the best solution.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

