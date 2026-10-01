Naperville Park District reviews 2027 fireworks contract

Cooler temperatures might be setting in, but Naperville Park District officials have their sights set on next summer and the community’s annual Independence Day celebration.

The park board on Thursday, Sept. 24, briefly discussed next year’s contract for Fourth of July fireworks. The district reviews the contract annually, typically nine months beforehand because of the logistics involved.

This year’s contractor proposing flat rate in 2027

In recent years, the Naperville Park District has been partnering with the city of Naperville on the fireworks contract, with each chipping in funds and the district overseeing the agreement.

Based on details shared at the recent park board meeting, district officials are proposing a continued contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks, the company that has been lighting up Naperville skies in recent years.

Mad Bomber’s 2027 price quote clocks in at $57,000 and is the same amount charged this year.

Unlike most contracts, district officials recommended not going the competitive bidding route, and waiving the traditional policy requiring it, since few companies provide such a specialized service.

A formal, finalized 2027 contract is expected to go before the park board for action in October.

One board member proposes cancellation clause

During deliberations, park board member Rich Janor inquired about a possible opt-out cancellation provision if outdoor conditions necessitate scratching a fireworks show on Independence Day.

Janor’s inquiry was based on this year’s call to postpone the Independence Day fireworks to Aug. 8 because of inclement weather.

“For some of these contracts, if an event is canceled due to weather or Canadian wildfires and smoke or whatever other reason would cancel it, would we have the option not to reschedule and use those funds for something else?” Janor said.

Janor added, “I might be in the minority here, but if we can give ourselves options, it seems reasonable.”

Derke Price, legal counsel for the Naperville Park District, weighed in on the suggestion at the recent meeting. He said companies such as Mad Bomber typically prefer rescheduling in lieu of canceling because of the amount of planning and logistics involved.

“The pyrotechnics themselves have a shelf life after they’re prepared, so that’s why they’re interested in depleting their inventory,” Price said.

One possible scenario, Price added, could be a partial refund if a decision were made not to hold fireworks if weather prevented it on Independence Day. He recalled past protocols when Ribfest took place within Naperville.

“If you had talent booked, and it got rained out for some reason, there was a fee that you pay, but you didn’t have to pay the full thing, depending on how close to the event you were canceled,” Price said of Ribfest. “There would probably be the same graduated thing here. If you cancel the day of, you get a lot less back, than if you cancel two weeks in advance.”

Leslie Ruffing, who chairs the park board, said she heard positive feedback on this year’s fireworks show, despite the postponement.

“I know that the community was thrilled that we still had them,” Ruffing said. “I know many communities rescheduled — some did it over Labor Day weekend.”

As for Naperville, the Aug. 8 date was chosen based on available municipal and park district resources and examining other summer events on the schedule in July and August.

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