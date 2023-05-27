Naperville Park District water fun opens for summer season on Saturday

The Naperville Park District will be opening up some popular summertime water amenities on Saturday, May 27: Centennial Beach, the Paddleboat Quarry, and the district’s two splash pads.

Centennial Beach

Centennial Beach, located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue, offers zero-depth entry, and reaches depths of 15 feet. Amenities offered include diving boards, floating rafts, sand volleyball, water play features, a slide, a sandy beach, and space for picnicking and relaxing.

There are also a number of aquatic programs offered at the beach by the park district. Those include swim lessons, beach and paddleboard yoga, springboard diving classes, and aquatic fitness classes, as well as the Mudrats Swim Team.

The park district is also bringing back Special Needs Nights on June 11, June 25, and July 16. Families who have individuals with special needs are invited to come out and enjoy the beach after regular operating hours on those three nights.

Centennial Beach memberships for the season may be purchased online, or in-person at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Center, Fort Hill Activity Center, or at the beach itself. Member benefits include a 10% discount at Centennial Grill, earlier admission on weekdays, two guest passes, and some coupons for park district amenities.

Daily admission passes are also an option, and can be bought at the beach.

The beach will be open through Labor Day.

Paddleboat Quarry

Those who’d like to float on the water in a different way can check out the Paddleboat Quarry. Paddleboats, kayaks, and paddleboards are all available for rent to take out on the quarry, located along the Riverwalk near Rotary Hill. Kayaks are available in either one or two-person rentals, and paddleboats can hold up to four people.

Rentals are first-come first-served and are purchased on site. Paddleboards may only be rented by those 13 or older, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to sign a waiver. Rentals last for either 20 or 40-minute periods.

Quarry hours run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through mid-August.

Splash Pads

The Naperville Park District has two splash pads for some cool-down summer fun. One is at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park at 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road, and the other is at the 95th Street Community Plaza located at Frontier Sports Complex at 3109 Cedar Glade Drive.

Both splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. They’ll also be open on September weekends as weather allows.

