Naperville Park District Will Collect Donations for Pennies for Pies

The Naperville Park District will accept donations for the 16th annual Pennies for Pies drive from Nov. 1 to 18. Donations of any amount will be used to purchase pies for residents in need this holiday season, to be distributed through Loaves & Fishes Community Services.
The idea of Pennies for Pies came from park district preschool classrooms back in 2006, to teach the lesson that small donations combined can make a big difference. Last year, 120 pies were purchased thanks to the funds raised.
Pennies for Pies Donation Locations
Beginning tomorrow, donations may be made on the park district website, or in-person at one of five locations:
- Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Dr.
- Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, located at 305 W. Jackson Ave.
- Knoch Knolls Nature Center, located at 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.
- Springbrook Golf Course, located at 2220 W. 83rd St.
- Naperbrook Golf Course, located at 22204 W. 111th St/ Hassert Blvd. in Plainfield, IL
Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.
If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!