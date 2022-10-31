Naperville Park District Will Collect Donations for Pennies for Pies

The Naperville Park District will accept donations for the 16th annual Pennies for Pies drive from Nov. 1 to 18. Donations of any amount will be used to purchase pies for residents in need this holiday season, to be distributed through Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

The idea of Pennies for Pies came from park district preschool classrooms back in 2006, to teach the lesson that small donations combined can make a big difference. Last year, 120 pies were purchased thanks to the funds raised.

Pennies for Pies Donation Locations

Beginning tomorrow, donations may be made on the park district website, or in-person at one of five locations:

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!