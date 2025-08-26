Naperville PD launches new program for those on the autism spectrum

The Naperville Police Department has launched a new program designed to promote safer interactions and foster understanding between officers and individuals on the autism spectrum.

Blue Envelope Program aims to improve police interactions with autistic persons

The Blue Envelope Program is a free and voluntary initiative that provides a blue envelope to individuals on the spectrum to present during encounters with Naperville police officers. The envelope sends visual cues to officers about the individual’s communication methods and support needs.

The envelope can also house copies of an individual’s documents of identification for quick and easy access. It also includes a space where individuals can note their preferred method of communication, whether it be vocal speech, sign language, pictures, electronic device use, or writing. Individuals are also provided a section to note their support contact person if needed.

The program educates officers on how to facilitate respectful and effective communication, while also reminding participants about how to interact with law enforcement personnel.

According to the City of Naperville website, it will “help reduce misunderstandings and anxiety during an encounter.”

No registration needed to participate

The Blue Envelope Program is open to Naperville residents on the autism spectrum, as well as those on the spectrum who work or spend considerable amounts of time in Naperville.

Individuals do not need to register or show proof of diagnosis in order to participate.

Envelopes can be picked up at the Naperville Police Department or other partnering organizations.

Check the city’s website for the full list of locations.

