Naperville police aid in gunrunning case leading to 72 counts

Naperville police were part of a multi-agency investigation that led to the arrest of an Aurora man who has been charged with gunrunning and using and possessing firearms illegally, per a press release from the Naperville Police Department and Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Aurora man charged with 72 counts

Daniel Curry, 42, has been charged with a total of 72 counts by Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The charges include two counts of gunrunning, 16 counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, 11 counts of unlawful sale of an unserialized firearm or receiver, and one count of unlawful sale of unserialized frame.

Curry has also been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 12 counts of unlawful use of a weapon silencer, 11 counts of possession of an unserialized firearm, 10 counts of possession of an unserialized receiver, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Alleged use of 3-D printing device to convert firearms

According to the news release, Curry allegedly illegally sold eight firearms between September 2025 and January 2026 in DuPage and Kane counties.

After a search warrant was issued on Feb. 3, authorities found that he had also allegedly used a 3-D printer to make six machine-gun conversion devices to turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns. These are illegal in Illinois.

Authorities also said they found multiple silencers, unserialized firearms, and receivers, in addition to 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 200 grams of a substance containing dimethyltryptamine.

Case is “result of strong collaboration” says Naperville police chief

The case is a collaborative investigation between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the general attorney’s office, Naperville Police Department, and Aurora Police Department, with involvement by the DuPage and Kane state’s attorneys’ offices as well.

“Illegal gunrunning and the use of unserialized firearms and machine-gun conversion devices pose a serious threat to our community’s safety,” said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres in the press release. “This case is a direct result of strong collaboration between local, state and federal partners, and it sends a clear message that we will proactively and decisively pursue those who traffic illegal weapons in our region.”

The attorney general’s office is co-prosecuting the case with DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office.

“I will not stop working to hold individuals accountable for making our communities less safe by selling illegal devices that have been used to evade regulation and inflict as much carnage as possible,” said Raoul.

Curry’s next court date is April 30.

