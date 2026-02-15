Naperville police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

By: Kim Pirc, NCTV17
Published: February 15, 2026 at 7:28 AM CST

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old Hispanic man, issuing a bulletin in a Naper Notify alert.

Description of misssing 19-year old

The individual is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. Police said he has short black hair, a mustache, and a goatee.

He was last seen near Lonsdale Avenue and Rickert Drive, only wearing black sweatpants and black and neon green socks, according to authorities.

The police have not yet released a photo of the missing individual. 

Call 911 with information

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

