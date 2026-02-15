Naperville police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old Hispanic man, issuing a bulletin in a Naper Notify alert.
Description of misssing 19-year old
The individual is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. Police said he has short black hair, a mustache, and a goatee.
He was last seen near Lonsdale Avenue and Rickert Drive, only wearing black sweatpants and black and neon green socks, according to authorities.
The police have not yet released a photo of the missing individual.
Call 911 with information
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
