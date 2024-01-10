Naperville Police Department releases bodycam video from water rescue

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) released the bodycam video from a water rescue performed last week when a car with three passengers went into a retention pond near the 95th Street Library.

Water rescue of two adults and a toddler

In the video, which shows footage from two different angles/bodycams synched up side by side, an officer can be heard running up to the bank of the pond, asking the occupants of the car if they are able to step out, to which they respond no.

One officer is seen wading into the water, walking over to the partially submerged vehicle, with another officer then following.

The first officer in the water walks around the back of the vehicle to the driver’s side, and asks the occupants to unlock the car, as they attempt unsuccessfully to open the door handles. Another first responder on the passenger side of the car can be heard saying to break the window open. Someone appears to break the window, then the officer leans in through the window to help remove a child from a car seat in the back seat of the car. The officer on the driver’s side is then able to open the back door and get the child out and back to shore.

The front seat passenger door is then opened, with the passenger exiting and wading into the water, making it safely to shore. An officer can be heard reassuring the driver as they help guide them out of the car through that same door, and back to shore.

First responders on shore are seen assisting as the car’s occupants are brought to safety.

The NPD notes in the text accompanying the video that it had numerous requests to release the footage, and applauded its officers for their “ability to remain calm and do what needed to be done to help the frantic family.”

How did the car end up in the water?

The incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, around 1 p.m. Officers say the driver of the vehicle mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

None of the car’s three occupants required medical attention after the water rescue. One of the first responders was treated for cold exposure and minor cuts.

Video courtesy: Naperville Police Department

