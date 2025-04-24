Naperville police, fire unions ink three-year labor agreements   

The respective unions representing Naperville police and firefighters/paramedics have reached new three-year labor agreements with the city that stretch through the end of 2027.

City officials had been in collective bargaining talks with the union groups — Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 42 and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 4302 — as the last sets of agreements expired late last year.

The Naperville City Council approved both labor agreements amid a package of consent agenda items at its Tuesday, April 15 meeting.

Terms of the agreement with the police union

The 149 sworn police officers represented through FOP Lodge 42 had been working without an official labor agreement since Jan. 1 as talks toward the new three-year plan continued.

“The city and union have reached agreement on a successor CBA (collective bargaining agreement), consistent with city council authority, and that agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit employees,” Dwight Pancottine, a labor and employment attorney with the city, wrote in a memo.

The new FOP Lodge 42 agreement retroactively goes back to Jan. 1 and includes a number of new provisions.

In the current calendar year, police officers represented through FOP Lodge 42 will receive 7% wage increases, followed by an additional 8% pay bump in 2026 and a 3% pay bump in 2027.

Other terms within the agreement include an annual lump sum payment of $4,250 for police officers with 25 or more years of experience and an annual lump sum payment of $475 for officers with a bachelor’s degree and $675 for officers with a master’s degree.

The agreement also includes modifications to some of the benefits offered, including what Pancottine described as “modest” medical plan design changes.

“The total cost of this agreement, not including the insurance plan design cost savings, for the three-year term of the agreement is $3,170,528,” Pancottine wrote.

Terms of the agreement with the fire/paramedic union

The 189 sworn firefighters and paramedics represented by IAFF Local 4302 have been in the same scenario in operating without an official agreement since Jan. 1.

The city’s new three-year collective bargaining agreement with IAFF Local 4302 includes a number of terms and provisions that will carry the labor group through the end of 2027.

This finalized agreement also retroactively stretches back to 2027.

In a memo outlining the new terms in place, Pancottine indicated the firefighters and paramedics represented through IAFF Local 4302 will receive a 7% wage increase this calendar year, followed by an additional 7% wage increase in 2026 and a 3% wage increase in 2027.

The new agreement also includes new compensation terms for firefighters who also take on the paramedic duties within the Naperville Fire Department.

“The paramedic stipend increased to 7% of top firefighter pay for firefighter/paramedics and to 3.5% of top firefighter pay for the ranks of lieutenant and captain,” Pancottine wrote.

The experience pay provision within the new three-year agreement is also rising to $2,000 for employees with 10 years of service, $3,250 for 15 years of service, and $3,750 for 20 years of service.

The IAPP Local 4302 agreement also has new medical insurance plan changes — which Pancottine again described as “modest” — and will include increases in the flat rate amounts employees contribute toward co-pays for medical services.

“The total cost of this agreement, not including the insurance plan design and cost savings, for the three-year term of the agreement is $4,405,789,” Pancottine wrote.

