Naperville police honor the badge, remember the fallen

The national anthem, lowering of the American flag, sounding of taps, a moment of silence and bagpipes playing a rendition of “Amazing Grace” all made for a sobering reminder of the weight that comes with the duty of a police officer.

“Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and this week is National Police Week. Since 1962, our nation has held these observances to honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Remembering their fallen colleagues

As part of the Peace Officers Memorial Observance on Friday, May 15, the Naperville Police Department remembered those officers who died in the line of duty.

“Thank you to everyone who’s here with us today. Not only to honor our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers, but also, as a show of support for the men and women of the Naperville Police Department,” said Arres.

In 2025, 111 police officers across the county lost their lives.

“If there is any silver lining to be seen during this somber occasion, it’s that in 2025, law enforcement fatalities decreased 25% compared to the previous year,” said Arres. “That’s the lowest level of loss our nation has seen in this profession in decades. And while that’s a positive trend we pray will continue, it’s not something to celebrate because we still lost 111 brothers and sisters. And because this job continues to carry with it an inherent risk to every man and woman that puts on this uniform.”

Keeping mental health front and center for officers

While Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated nationwide every May 15, as part of National Police Week, Arres remarked on the mental toll officers face every day.

“Studies show the average citizen will experience three to five critical incidents in their lifetime, while the average police officer in a town like Naperville will experience at least 100 times that. That’s 300 to 500 critical incidents these brave men and women will experience during their careers of serving this department,” said Arres.

While police officers might survive to retirement and keep their physical health, their mental health could be suffering.

“What is unseen is the mental toll that this job takes. The internal pain that they will carry for the rest of their lives,” said Arres. “That’s why Police Week needs to be celebrated, why recognizing police officers’ service and sacrifice, both physical and mental, is so important.”

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