Naperville police investigate report of gunshots Friday in city’s downtown

Naperville police are investigating a report of gunshots in the city’s downtown on Friday night.

Shots sounded like they were coming from alley near Chicago Avenue

According to a news release from the Naperville Police Department, patrol officers heard what sounded like gunfire around 7:55 p.m. Authorities said the apparent gunshots seemed to have been coming from an alley near the 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

When officers got to the area, they saw several juveniles fleeing. An investigation of the vicinity turned up evidence that was “consistent with gunfire,” the release said.

No victims or property damage found

Witnesses in the area also said they’d heard shots, but had not actually seen any guns fired. Police did not discover any victims or property damage, nor did they recover any firearm.

Police detained several individuals regarding the incident, who were all released after questioning.

Police seek information on the incident

As the investigation continues, police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incident call the police department at 630-548-2955, or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

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