Naperville police investigate suspicious incident with man approaching middle schoolers

Naperville police are looking into a suspicious incident in which a man allegedly approached two middle-school girls, asking them personal questions and offering to take one somewhere, as they were out walking on Tuesday, January 17, around 4 p.m.

Man approached middle schoolers, asking questions

The incident took place as the girls were walking near School and Ellsworth streets. According to the police report, the man came up to the two and started walking along with them. He then asked them a number of personal questions and offered to take one of the girls to a hang out location she liked.

The girls refused to give him any information. At that point, he left them, heading westbound towards Washington Street.

Description of the man

The man is described as a white man, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with brown hair. He had a thin build and was wearing jeans and a dark t-shirt.

Information sought in suspicious incident

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Investigations Division of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

