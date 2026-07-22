Naperville police participating in Illinois Speed Awareness Day

Motorists in Naperville and all across Illinois can expect to see an increased police presence on the road enforcing the speed limit Wednesday for Illinois Speed Awareness Day.

Part of a month-long campaign

The day is part of a larger Speeding Catches Up With You campaign for the entire month of July. As part of such, various police departments throughout the state – including Naperville’s – have been stepping up safety efforts, including increasing patrols looking for motorists who do speed and commit other traffic violations, and will increase efforts even further on this day.

“Speeding causes unnecessary danger on our roads,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Eric Muska. “Speed greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other motorists at tremendous risk.”

By the numbers

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, speeding was a contributing factor in the following:

44.9% of all motor vehicle fatalities

36.3% of all injury crashes

31.1% of all roadway crashes

Nationally, there were more than 11,000 speeding-related deaths in 2024, based on the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Illinois State Police offer several tips for how to avoid becoming part of the next statistic, including:

Obey the posted speed limit on all roads

Reduce your speed when road conditions are less than ideal

Keep a two-second following distance

At night and in other low visibility conditions, reduce speed and increase your following distance

Always wear your safety belt

Increased enforcement

With the goal of saving more lives, a press release from the NPD states that officers will enforce the consequences for offenders, stopping and ticketing them, particularly on major roadways where speed-related crashes typically occur.

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