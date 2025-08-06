Naperville police report two street racing incidents in one week

The Naperville Police Department reported that officers encountered two separate cases of alleged street racing in the past week, according to a social media post.

Alleged street racing on Route 59

The first case happened on Friday around 9:30 p.m. on Route 59, heading north from McCoy Drive.

According to officials, an officer was stopped at a red light when they observed a Chevy Camaro and a Porsche Cayenne allegedly take off when the light turned green, rapidly accelerating and causing their tires to squeal.

The driver of the Camaro, a 24-year-old man from Mountain House, California, was arrested and charged with street racing.

Naperville police say a second racing incident occurred days later

The second incident occurred a few days later on Monday, Aug. 4, around midnight. According to the NPD, an officer observed a black Infiniti allegedly racing a motorcycle southbound on Washington Street from Robin Hill Drive.

The driver of the black Infiniti, a 20-year-old man from Montgomery, was arrested and charged with street racing, speeding 35+ mph over the speed limit, and other infractions.

Officials say they are working to identify the other drivers involved in the alleged races. The NPD credited the officers for successfully stopping the incidents.

