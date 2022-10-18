Naperville Police Searching For 69-Year-Old Missing Man

The Naperville Police Department is looking for a 69-year-old man who has gone missing, last seen this morning.

Description of Missing Man

Police described him as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. They say he was last seen at home on Monday around 9 a.m. wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Police have not yet shared the missing man’s photo. The City of Naperville sent out a Naper Notify to alert the public.

Location He Was Last Seen

Police say the man left the 1000 block of N Mill St. sometime between 9 a.m. and noon. Anyone who sees someone matching this description is asked to call the NPD at 630-420-6147.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

