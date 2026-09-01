Naperville police seek suspect after ‘unwanted physical contact’ with 2 women

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person involved in “unwanted physical contact” with two different women near Naperville Park District pathways, according to a news release from Naperville Crime Stoppers. Police noted the incidents as reported batteries, and said neither victim was injured.

Incidents took place five days apart

Authorities say the incidents took place five days apart. The first was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 near Hillside Road and Washington Street. The second occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 near Gartner Road and Edgewater Drive.

Description of suspect

Police have released surveillance images of the individual who is described as a 17- to 22-year-old white or Hispanic man. He was wearing dark clothing and a backpack and was on a “larger-style E-Motor (or electric motor driven cycle),” while possibly wearing Apple-style headphones.

Information sought

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPD’s Investigations Division at (630) 548-2955. Tips may also be emailed to Naperville Crime Tips or submitted anonymously to Naperville Crime Stoppers either via its website or by phone at 630-420-6006.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Images courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!