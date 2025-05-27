Naperville police seize four loaded firearms from convicted felon

Naperville police allegedly seized four loaded firearms from a Cook County convicted felon during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Marcus Carroll, 30, of Calumet City, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felony offender and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Naperville traffic stop leads to officers allegedly finding four loaded firearms

On May 24, shortly after 2 a.m., Naperville police officers allegedly observed a parked vehicle with a handgun visible inside, later determined to be a Glock 43 9mm with a fifty-round drum magazine, on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat, according to the news release.

After allegedly observing the vehicle, which officials say was driven by Carroll, commit several traffic violations, the officers initiated a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, they allegedly found the Glock 43 “underneath the driver’s seat, uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible,” the news release said.

Officers also allegedly found a partially zipped backpack on the back driver’s side seat that contained a Glock 23 .40 caliber with a switch in the rear rendering it fully automatic, a Springfield Hellcat 9mm, and a Glock 19 9mm. Officials say all four firearms were loaded with one round in the chamber.

Carroll was taken into custody following the search.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin reacts to the arrest

“With a history of multiple felony convictions, including armed robbery with a firearm and vehicular hijacking, Mr. Carroll is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. The allegation that he was in possession of four loaded weapons, one with a fifty-round drum and another that had been modified to allow it to fire fully automatic, are extremely troubling,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the news release.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the incident “exemplifies the proactive efforts of our officers in identifying and addressing individuals who pose a serious threat to public safety.”

“I commend the officers involved for their courage and dedication in willingly entering a potentially dangerous situation to protect our community,” said Arres in the news release. “I also extend my sincere appreciation to DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their continued partnership and diligent work on this case.”

Carroll’s next court appearance is set for June 23. He is detained until trial.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!