Naperville police sighting triggers pursuit ending in fatal I-88 shooting

A man is dead after a shootout with police Monday afternoon on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County, Illinois State Police announced in a news release Tuesday.

Incident started with sighting by Naperville police officer, ISP said

According to ISP, the incident began with a sighting by Naperville police.

An officer found a vehicle near IL-59 and North Aurora Road, wanted in connection with a missing person, said to be “experiencing a mental health crisis,” the release said.

Driver ‘brandished firearm’ at law enforcement

The driver of the vehicle displayed a firearm and then drove off, leading to a vehicular pursuit by the Warrenville Police Department, in which he continued brandishing the gun, according to the news release.

They followed the individual onto I-88 westbound, where ISP became involved. Law enforcement deployed spike strips as the vehicle entered DeKalb County, finally bringing it to a stop near Keslinger Road.

Man sustains gunshot wound

Once the car was stopped, the driver and a Warrenville police officer both fired shots, and the driver was wounded. Officers tried lifesaving measures before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

As required by Illinois law, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is investigating the Warrenville police officer’s use of force. Special agents with the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are also looking into the organization’s involvement in the incident.

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