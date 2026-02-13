Naperville police urge caution, lawful conduct ahead of possible school walkouts

The Naperville Police Department is issuing words of caution in light of rumors of potential school walkouts that may happen Friday.

The NPD announced on social media that it is planning to “maintain a reasonable presence” at “potentially” planned school walkouts in the area on Friday, Feb. 13.

Walkouts and demonstrations possible, police say

The police department said it is aware that students from “several” Naperville schools may be planning demonstrations. The NPD did not note any specific schools or the nature of the protests.

“Unlawful behavior will not be tolerated”

Officials said they are “committed to maintaining the peace in Naperville and to protecting citizens’ rights to gather and protest,” but remind participants that “unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

Protestors are asked to stay off the roads, follow lawful commands from officers, and avoid participating in unsafe or illegal activity.

The NPD also encourages parents to talk to their kids to make sure they are aware of the laws surrounding peaceful protests.

They also advised parents to make their children aware of the potential school consequences of walking out during the school day, and to ensure they know the legal ramifications of taking part in unlawful activity.

Police also advise parents to make sure they know what their children’s plans and intentions are, and who they will be with.

Prior student walkouts over the past week

In the last week, students from three area high schools held walkouts in protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions: Naperville North High School, Waubonsie Valley High School, and Metea Valley High School.

On Friday, Feb. 6, Naperville School District 203 issued the following statement in regards to the Naperville North walkout:

“As part of our ‘Profile of a Learner’ framework, we encourage our students to find and use their voices to advocate for their beliefs and engage in civic expression.

While we support our students’ right to peaceful expression, our primary priority remains maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all. Students are expected to adhere to the policies and attendance guidelines outlined in the NNHS Student Handbook.”

On Monday, Feb. 9, Indian Prairie School District 204 issued the below statement in regards to Monday’s walkout at Waubonsie Valley:

“The district enforced all standard attendance policies during the walk out. As safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, the district supported a safe environment for students during the walk out.”

Both districts have reposted today’s advisory from the Naperville Police Department on their social media pages.

