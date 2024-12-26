Scott Mitchell retires after 36 years with SamaraCare

Naperville psychologist Scott Mitchell is retiring after 36 years with SamaraCare, helping individuals and families with stress and trauma.

“I just really love being with people,” said Scott Mitchell.

His journey started in psychology

Mitchell’s journey into clinical psychology began when he attended seminary.

“My faith is a real important part of my life,” Mitchell said.

While most of his classmates took up an internship-like experience in the church, he took a different path.

“I did mine in a psychiatric hospital, as a chaplain,” he said. “While I was there working with medical staff and other staff, I really felt like this is where my call was. My basis for me is love God, love neighbor like self and I was like, wow, this is what I want to do.”

After entering the clergy, a friend connected Mitchell to what was then called Samaritan Interfaith Counseling.

“I remember one of our psychologists was working with a young boy who was having a hard time in school. He grew up in a pretty abusive situation,” he said. “He’s out of that now and I oftentimes think how that kid’s life was changed in a profound way.”

Mitchell makes his mark on SamaraCare

Now called SamaraCare, Mitchell would spend the next 36 years building the organization.

“The thing about that that I’m really proud of is this organization’s lived out that value early on of its ability to provide quality, affordable mental health care for everybody that comes through those doors.”

In his role as president and CEO, Mitchell exercised what he calls servant leadership.

“In my existence as a leader is to help people to grow, and I prioritize their growth and their well-being — and I’ve taken that to heart, very much so,” said Mitchell.

“He’s super wise, super compassionate, and in leading this organization helping his clients and helping the community, he’s a very unique blend of strong leadership — assertiveness but in a kind, loving way,” said Michael Bradburn, Executive Director of SamaraCare.

One of the most profound moments of his career, Mitchell says, is when Mayor George Pradel called upon him to lead the community in prayer following the attacks on September 11.

“People were looking for healing. They were looking to be drawn closer to each other. And there’s been a number of experiences that I’ve been blessed to have that have really shaped me as a leader, as a professional. And what I’ve learned from that is that it’s critical to be involved in your community.”

As his involvement in the community continued, SamaraCare added a number of additional services, including telehealth, psychiatry, and autism services, all while also challenging the stigma of mental health needs.

“During the pandemic, there was that phrase that went around, ‘It’s okay not to be okay,’ and I think in a way it broke through the stigma of needing mental health services,” said Mitchell. “Now I hope that sticks. I think we still have a long way to go when it comes to stigma relative to mental health services.”

Passing the baton

Though he’ll continue to see clients one day a week for at least the next year, Mitchell is retiring as SamaraCare’s leader. He’s passing that baton to executive director, Michael Bradburn, who’s been with SamaraCare since 2010.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and look forward to SamaraCare in the next years to come,” said Bradburn.

“I’m so thrilled that he would be interested in the president and CEO role and will take over January 1,” said Mitchell. “It helps me to know we’ve got someone who knows our culture well, knows the community well.”

As for Mitchell, he looks forward to spending more time with his children and granddaughter during his retirement.

More about SamaraCare

The Knox, St. Raphael, and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church congregations founded SamaraCare in 1971. Since then, the business has grown to become a regional provider of quality mental health services throughout Chicagoland, serving Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties.

They embrace a holistic approach that integrates physical, mental, and spiritual forms of well-being for optimum results. Its goal is to help individuals develop a deeper understanding of themselves. They believe the cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality care when you need it. They provide fee subsidy assistance, on a sliding scale basis, to clients who can’t afford to pay standard counseling fees, including those at lower income levels and self-payers, who are uninsured, under-insured or facing financial limitations. For more information, watch their interview segment on NCTV17’s Spotlight.

