SamaraCare offers goal-oriented counseling

SamaraCare provides in-person and online counseling, psychotherapy, autism and psychiatric services. They work with diverse populations, including children, adolescents, adults, seniors, couples, families, first responders, members of the LGBTQ+ community, trauma/sexual assault survivors, veterans, those on the autism spectrum, and more. They offer goal-oriented counseling in specialty areas including stress, anxiety, depression, grief, bullying, autism spectrum disorder, marital and family conflict, life transitions, substance abuse, trauma recovery, and other challenges.

What Can Therapy Do for You?

Regardless of whether you’re facing a specific challenge or just feeling that you want more out of life, there’s no better way to overcome obstacles than with the support of expert counselors. Through confidential, nonjudgmental counseling, SamaraCare helps clients become their best selves and claim a more vibrant, rewarding, and satisfying life.

What Makes SamaraCare Different?

The Knox, St. Raphael and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church congregations founded SamaraCare in 1971. Since then, SamaraCare has grown to become a regional provider of quality mental health services throughout Chicagoland, serving Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties.

They embrace a holistic approach that address the “whole” person. This approach integrates physical, mental and spiritual forms of well-being for optimum results. Its goal is to help individuals develop a deeper understanding of themselves.

Comprehensive care

All of of their client’s mental health care needs are provided under one roof. Their client-centered care model creates a partnership among their care providers, clients, and their families (when appropriate). They collaborate to make decisions that respect their clients’ wants, needs, and preferences.

Reduced cost counseling

They believe the cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality care when you need it. They provide fee subsidy assistance, on a sliding scale basis, to clients who can’t afford to pay standard counseling fees, including those at lower income levels and self-payers, who are uninsured, under-insured or facing financial limitations.

Spotlight welcomed SamaraCare’s Scott Mitchell, President & CEO and Michael Bradburn, Executive Director.