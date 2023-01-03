Naperville Public Library kicks off Amazing Book Challenge

To ring in the new year, the Naperville Public Library has launched the 2023 Amazing Book Challenge, encouraging both teens and adults to broaden their reading interests.

Participants just need to read one book from each of the 12 categories selected for 2023. Once they complete each book, they may log their read in-person at one of the adult services desks, or on the Naperville Public Library website. After logging a book, participants can stop by one of the library locations to receive a magnet or button featuring that category.

The following categories were selected for the challenge.

Book under 300 pages

Page to screen

Regency era reads

Story about siblings

Book with one word title

Book by LGBTQ author

Armchair travel

Story set in a small town

Story featuring teen protagonist

Something scary

Story featuring AI

Main character is a senior citizen

If completed by December 31, readers will be rewarded with a Naperville Public Library cooler tote and an entry into a end-of-year drawing, which will take place in Jan. 2024. The last day to log a book is Dec. 31, 2023.

Those interested can register online or in-person anytime during the year at any of the three library locations. No library card is required.

More information about the Amazing Book Challenge, as well as book recommendations for the challenge can be found on the Naperville Public Library website.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!