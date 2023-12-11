Naperville Public Library welcomes winter with annual reading program

The Naperville Public Library’s Winter Reading Program blasts off today, with “A Universe of Stories” as this year’s theme.

There are programs offered for both those in fifth grade and younger, as well as those in sixth through 12th grade.

Reading program for fifth graders and younger

Younger kids set a daily reading goal with the help of an adult, and as they meet it each day, they color in a star on the reading log. Once they have 12 colored stars, they can earn a prize for finishing that level. There are three levels to finish, at which point, kids will get a free book to keep, as well as an entry to a grand prize drawing.

Registration can be done either online, or in person at any of the three library locations: Nichols Library at 200 W. Jefferson Ave., Naper Boulevard Library at 2035 S. Naper Blvd., or the 95 Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Dr. The reading program kits need to be picked up at the library. Caregivers do need to lend a hand by distributing the level one and two prizes, which will come with the kit.

Reading program for sixth through 12th graders

Older kids in sixth through 12th grade will get a bit of Bingo fun along with their reading program. They can stop by any of the three libraries to pick up their Teen Bingo Card.

Next, they start filling up their card by completing different activities listed in each square, which range from winter activities like sledding, to attending a library program, to reading a particular genre of book. Once they’ve scored a traditional BINGO, they can turn in their card and get a free book. They’ll also then be entered into the grand prize drawing.

More information on the reading program

No library card is necessary to sign up. The program runs from Dec. 11 to Jan. 31.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!