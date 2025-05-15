Naperville remembers fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Observance

The Naperville Police Department remembered local officers who died in the line of duty at its annual Peace Officers Memorial Observance on Thursday, May 15.

Around 50 people gathered at the event to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice or were disabled while on the job.

Naperville holds Peace Officers Memorial Observance

A performance of the National Anthem by Naperville Central High School student Ethan Chan opened the ceremony, with NPD Chaplain Pastor Dave King then taking the podium.

“We gather today with heavy hearts to honor and remember the brave men and women who wore the badge with courage, integrity, and selfless devotion. They stood in the gap between danger and safety, between chaos and order. Offering their lives so that others might live in peace,” said King.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli spoke on the crucial role police officers play in the city and the country.

“In Naperville, regardless of where our city’s borders start or stop, we understand the importance of working together with police, not just next door, but throughout the country, who are there when we need them and when they need us,” said Wehrli.

Police Chief Jason Arres speaks on fallen officers

Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated nationwide every May 15, as part of National Police Week, to honor fallen officers in the country who died while serving.

“We gather today to pay tribute to the 147 law enforcement officers that lost their lives in the line of duty last year. That’s 147 heroes who put the lives and welfare of strangers over their own,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Arres said that 52 of those officers were killed by gunfire, 46 in traffic-related incidents, and 49 from causes related to sudden medical events, job-related illnesses, or situations like drowning or assaults.

He added that Illinois had nine line-of-duty deaths last year, making it the state with the fourth-highest number of officer fatalities.

“Only Texas, New York, and the federal agencies suffered more loss than our state. That’s an alarming number that shows just how real the dangers of this job are,” said Arres.

Honoring local officers at the Peace Officers Memorial Observance

No officer from Naperville was killed in the line of duty last year.

The only officer killed while serving in the city’s history was former Police Chief Robert Worthel, who died on Sept. 24, 1927.

Worthel was responding to an armed robbery when his motorcycle struck a vehicle that had turned in front of him at an intersection. Members of his family were present at Thursday’s ceremony.

While the NPD had no fallen officers on duty last year, the city honored local officials who had been killed while serving.

“We are blessed this year to keep our wall of the fallen looking like it did this time last year. But we grieve for those police officers and their families and communities who cannot say the same thing,” said Wehrli.

While paying tribute to the local fallen officers, Arres noted that a Naperville police official shared a connection with Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns.

“The loss of Trooper Carns hits especially close to home, as he is the brother-in-law of one of our police officers, Neil Desmond. While all line of duty deaths are troubling and difficult to comprehend, having one of our own lose a family member in this way is especially devastating. However, it was heartening to see how every person in this department banded together in support of our officer and his family,” said Arres.

Respecting law enforcement every day of the year

Also during the observance, the NPD Honor Guard lowered the flag, Naperville Central High School students Anthony Lieggi and Titus Park played taps, NPD Commander Jason Stubler played a bagpipes rendition of Amazing Grace, and Chaplain Pastor Dave King closed with a prayer.

Chief Arres took the occasion to remind the community that the bravery shown by law enforcement should never be taken for granted.

“I ask you to continue to show your support for the men and women of the Naperville Police Department every day, not just Peace Officers Memorial Day,” said Arres.

