Naperville resident Eden Salem to sing national anthem at NYC Buddy Walk

Eden Salem loves to perform.

From singing, to acting on the stage and screen, to playing violin, the recent Metea Valley High School graduate does it all.

“I started musical theater when I was in fourth grade, and my first musical was ‘Madagascar.’ And I started singing with voice lessons at Kidz Kabaret and later on Singing with Emily. And then for violin, I had my first recital when I played ‘Minuet 2’ by Bach,” said Eden.

National Down Syndrome Society presents the NYC Buddy Walk®

This love led her to audition to sing the national anthem at the NYC Buddy Walk®. Hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society, the walk is a national event to raise awareness and advocacy of Down syndrome. This year’s walk will take place at Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 12, and Eden, who has Down syndrome, was chosen to open it with the national anthem.

“Basically, it’s about people with Down syndrome, with their supporters, friends and family coming over to see them and having a really fun time,” said Eden.

Eden’s acting career

And this wasn’t her first time auditioning on a national stage.

“My first audition was for The Hunger Games. I was scared, really, but, you know, I kept auditioning, and I eventually got a McDonald’s commercial,” said Eden.

She didn’t stop at commercials and is already a working actress, having voiced a Barbie character with Down syndrome in the animated series “Barbie Doll Adventures,” along with other on-screen roles.

“I was in a Christmas movie called ‘A Snowbound Christmas’ that’s coming out this fall,” said Eden, “and I also just wrapped a short movie called ‘The Sound She Left Behind.’”

In that short film, Eden plays a young girl with Down syndrome who searches for a connection to her late mother through the violin.

Down syndrome representation on the screen and stage

Eden says it’s important for those who have Down syndrome to see themselves represented in the arts.

“When people see people with Down syndrome on stage or on screen, they think that it’s normal. And we as Down syndrome people feel valued,” said Eden.

As for Eden’s upcoming performance in New York City, she says she’s both nervous and excited.

“It’s 50/50, honestly, and I’m really excited to be there,” said Eden.

Taking center stage at Central Park for a cause close to her heart.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

Photo Courtesy: Luciano Salem