Naperville residents support Ukraine three years strong

Today, Feb. 24, marks the third-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout these three years, two Naperville Ukrainians have led efforts to support the country both on and off the ground.

Naperville resident supports Ukraine through a nonprofit organization

Earlier this year, Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo went to Ukraine for the first time to meet with her group, the Naperville nonprofit Blue/Yellow USA, to deliver supplies. Though she was glad to finally be in Ukraine, the sights were much harder to take in person.

“I saw for myself how much of it had been bombed to smithereens. It looks like a nuclear war had happened in half of Ukraine,” said Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo, board president of Blue/Yellow USA. “It’s completely gone, completely dead. Even the vegetation and millions were displaced all because of greed, in my viewpoint.”

She said it gets more dangerous the farther east and south you go, but nowhere is completely safe. She described the Ukrainian people as resolute.

Blue/Yellow USA provides much-needed protective gear, as well as medical equipment and supplies from its home base in Naperville or other organizations through its network. The group also has two teams of medics on the ground.

“Anything from tourniquets to bandages to ultrasounds to MRI equipment. We’re just helping to replace some of what they need to continue to function,” said Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo.

Naperville resident supports Ukraine through on-the-ground efforts

Another effort comes from North Central College alumna Rima Ziuraitis, who is serving as a medic in Ukraine. Her involvement began in 2014 on the advocacy side, eventually leading to her becoming managing director of Blue/Yellow USA. In 2022, she realized she could do more for the country on the ground.

“So my first trip ever was in September of 2022, and it was to deliver military aid. We ended up staying at one of the brigade’s base camps, so that was my first introduction. I was listening to various different types of artillery flying over my head as a civilian who had never been exposed to any of that before,” said Ziuraitis.

The following year, she began staying in Ukraine long-term.

“I started my medical studies at the end of September of 2023, then worked my way up through all my certifications to become a combat medic. I’ve been teaching tactical medicine for the last eight or 10 months in Kyiv,” said Ziuraitis.

This year, she joined the International Legion of the Ukrainian military, where she is currently undergoing a training cycle on a military base.

“We’re short on medics here. For me, I have a skill set that’s needed, so I felt that it was my duty to join the military and provide that skillset where it’s needed the most,” said Ziuraitis.

Ukraine three years after the invasion

Ziuraitis said the past few years have been tough on Ukrainians, but going into the third year since the invasion, the attitude remains the same: take back their land.

“That baseline will always remain the same regardless of how tired people are. The main idea is to continue to fight for what’s theirs and it’s their land, said Ziuraitis.

Recent statements and actions coming from the United States, Ziuraitis said, are hurting morale in Ukraine.

“I think everybody’s nervous for good reason because we’re feeling a little weak right now. We’re kind of lacking major support from the West. We’re a little nervous going into the rest of winter, and it’s going to be a tough fight,” said Ziuraitis.

Though it’s been three years since the 2022 invasion, both Ziuraitis and Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo say Ukraine continues to need support.

“Speak with your voice. Speak with your dollars. Donate to these nonprofits that are still doing good work in Ukraine, like Blue/Yellow USA, and there’s so many other ones, Ukraine Front line, all of them. They’re all still here working,” said Ziuraitis.

“Since donations have started going down in the last three years, working together has become even more important. We realize that people are tired of the war, but the war is not tired of them,” said Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo.

Photo courtesy: Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo, Rima Ziuraitis, and Blue/Yellow USA

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!