Naperville Riverwalk Commission stands by full south extension amid cost increases

Riverwalk Commissioners stood by their decision last week for the end-to-end south extension of the Naperville Riverwalk, stretching from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue.

The original south extension plan, part of the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, would add a plaza and low-flow walkway under Hillside Road, connecting the Riverwalk to a second plaza by Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

The cost of that plan has more than doubled since it was first proposed.

Increased construction budget over time

When the extension was first designed, it was budgeted to cost $3 million with $1.5 million provided through private funding, including $800,000 from state grants and a $700,000 contribution from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

Construction on the project was initially slated to begin in 2024, but the city had pushed it back to prioritize other projects at the time. Inflation and other construction cost increases made the estimated budget just over $6.1 million when the design was approved by the Riverwalk Commission earlier this year.

As design details continued to be developed, some structural improvements were added, increasing the cost to $6.8 million when it appeared before city council at the Sept. 21 budget meeting.

After that meeting, the city’s Transportation, Engineering and Design department looked to reassess some projects in the 2027 budget and find ways to cut costs, as the budget was higher than anticipated.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, commissioners reviewed three options for ways to lower costs of the Riverwalk south extension.

Three alternatives for lower budget

TED asked the Riverwalk Commission to consider alternative extension plans in three budgets of $1.5 million, $3 million and $6 million.

Having already received the contribution from Edward Hospital, all three alternatives include a plaza by the Riverwalk, across Washington Street.

The two lower-cost alternatives, estimated at around $1.8 million and $3.2 million, include a path from the hospital plaza that would follow the DuPage River and connect back to the sidewalk along Washington Street by the electrical substation building.

Those alternatives would not include the underpass below Hillside. Rather, pedestrians and bicyclists would have to cross the Hillside and Washington intersection to reconnect to the Riverwalk on the other side.

The third alternative at just over $6 million is the closest to the original plan, but it does not include some design elements, including the Hillside Road gateway plaza.

Commissioners want full extension

At its meeting, Riverwalk commissioners were in agreement that the full end-to-end extension, connecting the existing Riverwalk by Hillside to the future plaza by Edward Hospital, was the best alternative.

Carl Wohlt, one of the design consultants on the original south extension plan, provided some history for why the project was designed as a full connection.

“All of the people involved were like, ‘Well, look, if this is going to be the Riverwalk, it needs to be on the river.’ And then the connection under the Hillside bridge, that was a critical factor,” Wohlt said. “We don’t want to terminate at the substation.”

Commissioner Hannah Brauer pointed out that where the Riverwalk ends is as important as the path itself having Riverwalk design elements.

“To have the destination of that section of the Riverwalk end at the electrical substation, I think, does a disservice to the legacy of the Riverwalk,” Brauer said, referring to the first two, lower-cost alternatives.

Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who sits on the commission, recommended that commissioners approve a motion supporting the full extension to show council that this project should stay in the 2027 budget with the full scope.

“One thing I think is really important though is that the commission is clear right now on, like, ‘Hey, the vision is a fully connected path,’” Holzhauer said. “I think we’re going to be talking about a $9 million project if this is next year, or a $12 million project if this is two years from now.”

TED deputy director Andy Hynes supported that idea, noting that city council was in support of keeping the project as initially designed at the Sept. 21 budget meeting.

The commission plans to review any minor design elements at the next Planning, Design, and Construction meeting to assess if any costs can be cut.

Featured image: Rendering of the plaza by Endeavor Health Edward Hospital as part of the south extension. Image courtesy: City of Naperville.

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