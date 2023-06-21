Naperville Salute set for June 30 through July 3

The Naperville Salute is slated to begin the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. June 30 through July 3, families and friends can gather at Rotary Hill for live bands, food, and other activities, including a 5-mile Ruck March to raise money to help veterans.

Hosted by Naperville Responds for Veterans, the group takes pride in the Salute being “Naperville’s Hometown Independence Day Celebration.” The four-day event is centered around showing appreciation for veterans, active military members, first responders, and the families that support them all.

Salute live music schedule

Friday, June 30

4 pm: This End Up

6 pm: Soul 2 The Bone

8 pm: Hello Weekend

Saturday, July 1

4 pm: Renegade Wildflower

6 pm: JD Clayton

8 pm: The Cadillac Three

Sunday, July 2

2 pm: Convoy

4 pm: Wild Daisy

6 pm: The Gingers

8 pm: ARRA

Monday, July 3

4 pm: OMT

6 pm: PriSSillas

8 pm: Whiskey Romance

And while the Salute is not on the actual Fourth of July, the city of Naperville and Naperville Park District are partnering to provide fireworks at Frontier Sports Complex that day, starting at 9:30pm.

Naperville Responds for Veterans

Naperville Responds for Veterans (NRFV) helps veterans and their families, especially those with low and moderate income, by building, fixing, or donating homes. They raise donations of money, materials, and labor in order to fulfill that mission.

