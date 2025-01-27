Naperville School District 203 considering structural changes to school day   

The overall school day structure within Naperville School District 203 might look different in the years ahead, based on a series of big-picture changes administrators and the board of education are considering.

District 203 administrators recently unveiled a wide-ranging report to the board of education on innovating school experiences. It is the outgrowth of seven years worth of behind-the-scenes analysis and feedback from staff, students, parents and community members.

What future school days might look like

There are a number of components to the proposal, including a more nimble school schedule during the instructional day with timeline alterations and some block scheduling, based on information shared at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Frances was among the administrators who spoke about the proposed changes, which will continue be discussed at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 3.

“(The existing) schedules create inefficiencies that ripple through all levels, limiting how we can innovate time and space to meet the needs of students and staff,” Frances said.

While details remain fluid, officials are considering a series of structural scheduling modifications across all grade levels. A sampling of the proposed changes includes:

Adding 15 minutes to the school day at the elementary level to accommodate such initiatives as a daily morning meeting routine and offering more opportunities for individual intervention work

Implementing a partial block schedule at the middle school level and increase the number of minutes devoted daily toward math instruction

Transitioning high school scheduling to a full block schedule format with longer class periods most days

While it is not yet official, Superintendent Dan Bridges said the goal is to start introducing the changes at District 203 buildings in the near future.

“It is our desire to begin this next year,” Bridges said. “We actually know we can do better.”

What’s driving the changes

While academics are a key component to the proposed tweaks, there are other reasons at play as well, including more opportunities for social-emotional learning across all grade levels and a continued emphasis toward college and career readiness.

“School is not just about helping students succeed in school or preparing them for the world we grew up in,” Bridges said. “Instead, it’s about equipping them for a future we can’t fully predict.”

From an academic standpoint, Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the changes are designed to help District 203 students excel in core curricular areas.

“Compared to other districts, we are not aligned in critical areas, such as math instructional time,” Willard said. “Research and best practices recommend more minutes for math at the middle school level, and we must also consider how to use the time we have better, including our (classroom) transitions.”

The process that led toward the series of recommendations currently under the microscope began in 2018. Feedback from staff, students, parents and community members played into the process.

“The work we are sharing is not new. It’s been a key focus of our district for years,” Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent for student services, said. “Change is not a one-time event, but a constant cycle of improvement to prepare our learners for success.”

The reviews underway also are the outgrowth of several other big-picture initiatives in recent years, including changes to District 203’s longstanding mission statement.

Board has questions, but is supportive

The Jan. 21 presentation was the first of two; a follow-up, with additional information, is slated for Feb. 3 before the board takes any action at a later date.

Board member Kristin Fitzgerald said she was pleased with the increased emphasis on math, which has been an area where the district is trying to boost its scores in standardized tests.

“I am the most concerned about our achievement gap at the high school level,” Fitzgerald said of math scores. “Looking districtwide — gap at the elementary school, gap at the middle school, big gap at the high school for some of our student groups … so I am excited to see the increased focus on math.”

Board member Donna Wandke said she was pleased with the depth of analysis that took place before the recommendations were presented.

“Change is very difficult, and I understand that,” Wandke said. “I want you to know that the content of what you’re proposing, and the rationale for what you’re proposing, are obviously backed by research and best practice, so that’s much appreciated.”

