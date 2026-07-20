Naperville seeking public feedback on downtown parking via survey

The City of Naperville has launched its 2026 Downtown Parking Survey to gather public opinion data on parking availability, locations, and overall quantity.

The survey is open to the public and will accept responses until 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Shifting to online feedback

In a departure from previous years, city officials are bypassing traditional, in-person downtown interviews in favor of a digital-first approach. To capture the thoughts of visitors in real time, the city has set up temporary signs with QR codes throughout the downtown shopping and dining district, linking directly to the brief questionnaire.

The digital push is paired with boots-on-the-ground data collection. City staff were deployed throughout downtown during the weekend of July 18 to conduct manual parking occupancy counts.

Shaping future policy

Data collected from both the survey and the physical counts will be used by city leadership to form long-term policy recommendations and “assess the success of past parking strategies,” the city stated in its announcement of the survey.

According to a July 9 city manager memorandum, collected parking occupancy and survey metrics will be analyzed along with downtown (re)development projections, with a report of the data and said analysis being presented to the city council in late 2026.

“Appropriately located parking is a cornerstone of downtown Naperville’s success and a key principle in the Naperville Downtown 2030 plan,” the memorandum stated.

Current parking data

According to the city’s downtown Naperville parking map, the area includes the following:

Public Parking Lots: Central Park Lot: 26 Spaces Court Place/Concert Lane: 79 Spaces Nichols Lot: 130 Spaces Paw Paw Lot: 119 Spaces Riverview Lot: 48 Spaces Riverwalk Lot: 24 Spaces Van Buren Lot: 114 Spaces

Public Parking Garages: Central Parking Facility: 553 Spaces Municipal Center Facility: 357 Spaces Van Buren Parking Facility: 792 Spaces Water St. Parking Facility: 520 Spaces



How to Participate