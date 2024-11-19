Naperville shooting suspect now held in jail before trial

A Naperville man is now in jail — instead of out on pre-trial release subject to GPS monitoring — awaiting trial on charges stemming from a shooting late last month outside a Naperville apartment.

Jermaine Nahshon Badie, 18, was taken to DuPage County Jail following a hearing Tuesday morning in DuPage County in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge’s order: Badie now detained

O’Hallaren Walsh ruled that Badie should be detained “to avoid a real and present threat to the safety” of the community after he was charged with one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a machine gun and one count of unlawful use of a loaded machine gun — both Class X felonies.

The new order issued Tuesday overturns a decision by Judge Joshua Dieden in First Appearance Court on Oct. 31, which denied a request from the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold Badie in jail.

Shooting shows ‘complete disregard’ for safety

Badie was charged in connection with a shooting that occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 outside an apartment complex on the 100 block of Testa Drive. The site — near the northeast corner of Jefferson and Ogden avenues, west of downtown Naperville — is where Naperville police responded to find a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, the department said in a news release.

Badie is accused of pulling a machine gun and shooting the victim after the victim and another person got into a fight. Authorities say the bullet hit the victim’s chest a few inches to the right of his heart, struck his lung and exited through his back. Court documents say the victim was on a ventilator and unable to provide a statement shortly after the shooting and likely would need surgery to repair his lung.

“The defendant was armed with a modified firearm that was designed to act like an automatic firearm,” DuPage County Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Kravich wrote in court documents arguing for Badie to be kept in jail pre-trial. “When he fired this weapon, he showed a complete disregard for the safety of human life.”

After firing, court documents allege, Badie ran from the scene. Naperville police found him shortly after “in/near the parking lot of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation” along Ogden Avenue, according to court documents. Badie then voluntarily agreed to come to the Naperville Police Department and be interviewed by police, documents say.

Badie’s next court date is Dec. 5

On Tuesday, Badie appeared in court with a defense attorney, then was taken off the floor to DuPage County Jail, where he will stay until trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

If found guilty of the felony weapons charges he faces, Badie could face between 12 and 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

