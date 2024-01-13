Naperville streets plowed. Special Saturday garbage collection.

Naperville crews are currently salting the roads after spending Friday night plowing the streets and cul-de-sacs. Groot adds a special Saturday garbage collection.

The salt will help with any additional snow and is in preparation for more accumulation on Saturday night. Additional city crews are standing by as wintry conditions continue.

Local streets still remain snowy and slushy. Salt, traffic, and daylight will help clear some of the slush, caution is advised as you travel this weekend. Drivers should reduce speed and extend their following distance between cars.

Special Saturday garbage collection

For those residents with Friday garbage collection, Groot will collect garbage today only (January 13) for residents impacted. Recycling will be picked up next week during the regular schedule.

Temperatures are forecasted to fall into bitter cold throughout the day and continue into next week.

More than 1,500 miles of roadway in Naperville

The City of Naperville salts and plows more than 1,500 miles of roadway during winter weather. The City uses a priority plowing system that ensures main traffic routes are addressed first, followed by residential streets, cul-de-sacs, alleys and dead ends.

When snow events occur, the City provides information to residents and businesses by posting winter operations updates with details about upcoming or current weather conditions and snow removal.

Naperville resources

For more information on City resources visit their cold weather resource page. And check out NCTV17’s’ weather webpage for the latest forecast.

