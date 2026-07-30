Naperville student places 2nd at international art showcase

A Naperville student’s artwork has received international recognition, earning second place at the Young Artists and Authors Showcase hosted by Sister Cities International.

Claire Shen, a junior at Naperville Central High School, placed second in the 15 – 18 age group of the Classic Art category for her piece “Through the Looking Glass.”

Shen’s submission recognized for ‘evocative composition’

Shen’s painting depicts two young girls looking out the window of a train at a city skyline. The girls take a snapshot of the skyline on their cellphones.

Shen said her piece was inspired by a train ride she took from Naperville to Chicago.

“Watching the neighborhoods transition into the city’s skyline, I began to see the journey as a metaphor for change, growth, and the unknown future. The two girls represent the present, while the charcoal city beyond the train window symbolizes a future that is still taking shape. I titled the piece ‘Through the Looking Glass’ because the train window serves as a portal between the familiar and the unknown,” Shen said.

The oil paint and charcoal artwork took three months to complete.

“Claire’s original piece stood out in a competitive field of international submissions,” Sister Cities International said in a press release. “‘Through the Looking Glass’ was recognized for its creativity, emotional depth, and evocative composition, reflecting the harmony and connection that unite people across nations and capturing the spirit of the 2026 theme.”

This year’s theme was “Voices of Today, Visions of Tomorrow,” encouraging authors and artists to “raise their voices” in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and Sister Cities International’s 70th year.

“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful to me because it recognizes not only this painting, but also the time and dedication I have put into developing as an artist over the years. It is especially exciting to represent Naperville on an international stage through the Young Artists and Authors Showcase,” Shen said.

One of several accolades for Shen

At 16, Shen’s work has received local, national and international recognition.

She was selected as the winner of the 2026 Congressional Art Competition for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, and her artwork was displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

Shen has also received honors at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, including a 2026 National Gold Medal, where her work was showcased at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Locally, Shen’s work has been featured at the Naperville Public Library’s Nichols Library, Naperville Fine Arts Center and Gallery through the Sister Cities Naperville Artist Showcase, and at Lisle Public Library’s Gallery 77.

YAAS highlights youth artwork

YAAS is an annual, international art contest for youth to express the mission of Sister Cities International through art, literature, poetry, photography and music. Each year’s submissions are based on a theme and selected by judges.

First, second and third place winners are selected for each age group in each category and receive cash prizes: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

Any Sister City Program that is a member of Sister Cities International can submit to YAAS. Shen entered through the Naperville Sister Cities Foundation.

Photos courtesy of Claire Shen

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