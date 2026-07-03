Naperville students help establish official Illinois state bee

The black-and-gold bumblebee is the newest state symbol of Illinois, thanks to eighth-graders from Lincoln Junior High School.

On Thursday, students and their families, along with Illinois State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr and State Sen. Laura Ellman, gathered at the school to watch as Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4438, designating the insect as the official state bee.

The designation follows months of work and advocacy by Lincoln Junior High eighth-graders and their science teacher, Barb Bell, who partnered with Yang Rohr last fall to help establish a state bee.

Students research bees, conduct survey

Students researched Illinois’ native bees and, out of more than 400 species, selected their top three: the American bumblebee, the bicolored striped sweat bee and the black-and-gold bumblebee.

They then conducted a statewide survey, allowing other students to choose their favorite bee, after which the black-and-gold bumblebee emerged as the winner.

In March, three students from the class, Liza Disanto, Sofia Nicoloudes and Ahana Patel, traveled to Springfield and testified before lawmakers about why it should be the next symbol of Illinois.

Black-and-gold bumblebee joins several other state symbols

The students said it was the perfect choice because of its environmental impact in the state, describing the black-and-gold bumblebee as an important pollinator in Illinois’ agricultural landscape.

Their presentation was praised by lawmakers, who unanimously voted to advance HB4438 before Pritzker signed it into law this week.

The black-and-gold bumblebee now joins other Illinois state symbols, including the northern cardinal, the official state bird, and the bluegill, the official state fish.

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Photo Courtesy: Office of Illinois State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr