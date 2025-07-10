Naperville Sunrise Rotary welcomes new president, honors ‘outstanding’ members

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary recently welcomed a new president and honored board members for their outstanding contributions during the group’s annual officer installation dinner on June 19.

Marion Ruthig honored for her service as president

Marion Ruthig was recognized for her dedication to the group over the past year, during which she served as president.

“It’s a wonderful experience to be able to represent such an amazing group of people that do so much in the community,” said Ruthig.

Though she is no longer president, Ruthig will continue serving on the board as past president.

New Naperville Sunrise Rotary president

Stepping in as the new president is Bill Hassett, who previously served as president-elect.

“It’s a three-year runway. So the first year, you’re the vice president, the second year, you’re the president-elect, and then you move into your year as president,” said Ruthig.

She expressed confidence in Hassett’s ability to lead the Naperville Sunrise Rotary over the next year.

“Bill will be an amazing president given his passion for service, life experiences, and friendly smile,” said Ruthig.

Recognizing ‘outstanding’ members

During the event, several Sunrise Rotarians were recognized for their service and commitment to the group’s mission.

Ryan Siebert received the Art Muehlhausen Award, a recognition given to a member who exemplifies service above self, the spirit of the Naperville Sunrise Rotary.

President-elect Ginnie Moore was named Rotarian of the Year for going above and beyond in her role.

Lastly, vice-president Nick Niemi was awarded the Rookie of the Year Award for quickly jumping in and fully embracing the group’s values.

Showing appreciation to all rotarians

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary currently has 38 members and will be adding nine additional ones in August.

While only a select number of Rotarians received awards, Ruthig expressed her gratitude to everyone for their service.

“I really would love to thank the board and all of the committee chairs who served with me this year. It truly does take a community of like-minded people willing to give their time and energy to do good,” said Ruthig.

What is the Naperville Sunrise Rotary?

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary is part of the larger Rotary organization. The group focuses on supporting local and international programs that serve youth and families.

It hosts several fundraising events in Naperville, including Naper Lights, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K, and the Rotary Ride. Proceeds go toward the grants the group awards to various initiatives.

This past year, the group donated over $68,000 to support youth and families, both locally and internationally, according to its July newsletter.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Sunrise Rotary

(l to r, Ryan Siebert, Marion Ruthig, Ginnie Moore, and Nick Niemi)

