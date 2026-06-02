Naperville teen artists featured at Asian Youth Art Exhibition

Oil paintings, watercolors, ceramics, and origami filled Naperville’s 95th Street Library on Sunday.

Chinese American Woman in Action and CAWA Youth hosted the Annual Asian Youth Art Exhibition in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Visual and performing arts by Naperville teens

Artwork by Naperville high schoolers highlighted Asian American culture. Student artists from Naperville North, Naperville Central, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley high schools participated in the exhibition.

“It’s rewarding for us as high school students to share our art and music with the community and with one another. Our artists all had something to say and got a chance to feel seen and heard,” said Hannah Horgan, president of CAWA Youth.

The event included two musical performances featuring classical and contemporary arrangements. High school musicians played the Chinese folk song “Mo Li Hua” and the popular song “A Thousand Years.” And Naperville artist Rich Lo conducted a drawing workshop for attendees.

Mayor Scott Wehrli was also on hand and presented the artists with participation certificates.

CAWA empowers Asian Americans

CAWA and CAWA Youth aim to promote the stories of Asian American women and youth. The annual art exhibit continues this mission by providing young and local creators with a platform to share their stories through artistic expression.

“We’ve watched this event grow over the past four years. This art exhibit not only allows our students to share their creativity and expression, but also is a continuing celebration of our stories,” said Nancy Chen, CAWA president.

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Photo courtesy: Nancy Chen