Naperville to Chicago commute No. 10 among nation’s ‘burnout belts’

A national survey by a mental health care provider site recently examined the commutes across the country that cause the most burnout, with the trek from Naperville into Chicago landing at No. 10 on the list.

Rankings look at top burnout belts

The rankings by A Mission for Michael were for “America’s Burnout Belts,” noting the stress and pressure caused by “the stop and start traffic, the unpredictable delays,” and the time out of someone’s day that a commute can eat up, extending the work day in the process.

It surveyed 3,002 drivers nationwide, weighing in that time spent on a commute, roadwork, and general traffic congestion.

“Burnout is often framed as something that happens at work, but for many people, it starts and ends with the commute”, said Anand Meta LMFT, the executive director of AMFM, in the news release. “When you’re losing hours of your day before and after work even begins, it leaves very little room to recover. Over time, that constant drain can have a real impact on mental wellbeing — even if it doesn’t feel obvious at first.”

Top burnout belts in the country

The commute in the country causing the most burnout, according to the survey, was from Palmdale, California, to Los Angeles.

Second was the commute from White Plains, New York, to New York City, and third was from Tracy, California, to San Francisco.

Other Illinois commutes that made the list were from Chatham to Springfield, at No. 50, and from Belvidere to Rockford, at No. 80.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!