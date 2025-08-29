Naperville Topgolf lot sees 15th gun-related arrest this year

Naperville police have made their 15th arrest on gun-related charges this year at the Naperville Topgolf parking lot, located at 3211 Odyssey Ct.

Johnny Lee Cameron-Wright, 20, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon with no Firearm Concealed Carry Act license or Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Officers spot a handgun inside a parked car while patrolling

On Aug. 21, Naperville police officers were conducting a proactive foot patrol of the Topgolf parking lot when they noticed a handgun in plain view inside a black Kia Forte parked in the lot, according to Kelley Munch, Senior Communication Specialist for the city of Naperville.

After looking up information on the registered owner, who was identified as Cameron-Wright, officers learned that he did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. They also found he had a previous felony conviction out of Indiana.

The officers waited for Cameron-Wright to return to the vehicle. When he did, they made contact, recovered the loaded handgun from the car, and arrested him shortly after 11 p.m.

15th arrest on gun-related charges this year

Cameron-Wright is the 15th person this year to be arrested and charged with a gun-related offense in or around the Naperville Topgolf lot.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 10, Jalen A. Dixon, 20, of University Park, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a rifle less than 16 inches in length or a shotgun less than 18 inches in length with one or more barrels, according to Munch.

Like in other incidents, officers spotted the rifle in plain view while on foot patrol, Munch added.

While 15 cases resulted in charges, Munch said there have been a total of 17 gun-related arrests in or around the Topgolf parking lot this year. Two additional individuals were arrested for weapons-related offenses on July 16, but were not charged, pending further investigation.

This year’s 15 gun-related arrests in that area follow a series of 25 that took place between August 2023 and October 2024.

