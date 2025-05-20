Naperville VFW seeking Medal of Honor for Post 3873 namesake

A Naperville native who played a pivotal role in World War I “is a true American hero and should be recognized as such” with the Medal of Honor, say those behind a push for the namesake of the Naperville VFW to receive the military’s highest award.

Marine Corps veteran and VFW Post 3873 member Lew Breese of Naperville has been researching the actions of Army 1st Lt. Oliver Julian “Judd” Kendall for nearly 30 years. Breese said Kendall’s story — of a soldier protecting American war plans despite his capture and torture — meets the standards of gallantry and valor required for the Medal of Honor.

A silent lifesaver

Although Kendall was taken prisoner by the German army in April 1918, according to Breese’s research, Kendall stayed silent and didn’t divulge details of an upcoming American offensive.

Without knowing what was coming at Cantigny, France, that spring of 1918, German forces were unprepared. American troops emerged victorious, proving their worth to their allies to avoid being split up to serve as replacements for the French and British.

Breese said this was a critical moment.

“We were on the precipice of failure or victory … and he didn’t talk,” Breese said of Kendall, for whom Naperville’s VFW post is named. “Because of that, a lot of people were saved. The American Army could fight as one.”

Requesting the Medal of Honor for Kendall

To make sure Kendall’s bravery isn’t taken for granted, and the 107 years since his death don’t hide his heroism from view, Breese and the post have submitted a request for President Donald Trump to posthumously award Kendall the Medal of Honor.

“If you look at what Kendall did,” Breese said, “he’s right up there with the best of them.”

The request, submitted through Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, now is in the hands of 11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster’s office, which can submit it to the Secretary of the Army. It then would undergo a detailed review process involving the Army and the Secretary of Defense before it eventually could rise to Trump’s level.

“Lt. Kendall was the living embodiment of the concept that there is no greater love than laying down one’s life for one’s friends. The courage, sacrifice, and commitment to our country that the Medal of Honor represents embody Lt. Kendall’s actions during World War I,” Wehrli said. “I am honored to join the members of VFW Post 3873 in requesting the Medal of Honor be awarded to 1st Lt. Oliver Julian Kendall.”

The award, if granted, would go to Kendall’s next of kin, his grandnephew, Thomas Kendall of Evanston, and his grandniece, Constance Kendall Varnhagen of Canada.

Digging into the Naperville veteran’s history

Breese started researching Kendall’s achievements in 1997. A 1920s-era Chicago Tribune article about Kendall, which is framed on the upper level of the Naperville VFW at 908 W. Jackson Ave., caught Breese’s attention. It made him start asking questions — mainly, “was this man ever recognized for anything?”

“And no one knew,” he said.

Dissatisfied, Breese started his historical dig. He researched with the Naperville Heritage Society and the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. He filed a Congressional Inquiry with the help of former U.S. Rep. Harris Fawell, and he followed up with Freedom of Information Act requests to gather military files, old letters referencing Kendall, and even translated German intelligence records. He found no one had connected the dots about what exactly happened to Kendall, despite requests from his family, trying to find the truth.

“I asked questions and pushed people,” Breese said. “They weren’t very happy sometimes. But I’m an old Marine Corps sergeant — I know how to push people.”

By late last year, Breese had dug up enough to tell Kendall’s story and back it up with documentation, which now is included in the request for the Medal of Honor.

Proof of valor

Three days before the battle at Cantigny — the first American offensive of World War I — Kendall was in charge of a group of soldiers building trenches to prepare the way. He had maps of the trench system and knew what the Army was planning.

When enemy fire scattered his group, Kendall went ahead to scope it out — and never was seen again.

Breese found proof from German intelligence records that an American officer was captured that day — and that Kendall was the only officer missing in action from any unit in the area. He found proof — from disinterment reports conducted after the discovery of Kendall’s grave — that the lieutenant was missing 7 teeth and had one fatal wound: a gash to his neck.

Breese tears up when he speaks of Kendall’s silence in the face of such extreme torture. His research already has led to Kendall posthumously receiving the Silver Star, Purple Heart, World War I Victory Medal, and POW Medal. He hopes the new nomination will bring further recognition with the highest award of them all, the Medal of Honor.

“I realized that I’m not going to let this go to the grave with me,” Breese said.

Featured image: In this gravesite in France lies the body of World War I Army 1st Lt. Oliver Julian “Judd” Kendall of Naperville, who now has been recommended for the military’s highest award, the Medal of Honor, by the Naperville VFW post that bears his name. (courtesy Judd Kendall VFW)

