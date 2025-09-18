Naperville will continue grocery tax in 2026        

A 1% grocery sales tax will continue in Naperville in 2026, following passage of an ordinance and a brief discussion at a city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The pivotal vote finalizes a series of back-and-forth discussions that took place this summer. The council was weighing whether to continue the long-standing grocery tax or instead shift to a home rule sales tax hike to address a projected $6.5 million shortfall if neither option were in place.

Vote in favor of grocery sales tax was narrow

The council’s vote in favor of an ordinance amending municipal code and establishing the grocery tax was narrow, with five supporters and four dissenters.

Mayor Scott Wehrli gave the grocery tax a “yes” vote, as did councilmembers Supna Jain, Josh McBroom, Benjamin White and Nate Wilson. Councilmembers Mary Gibson, Ian Holzhauer, Patrick Kelly and Ashfaq Syed cast the “no” votes.

Early this summer, White was a proponent of the home rule sales tax hike, rather than the grocery sales tax, but indicated last month he had changed his position.

In 2026, municipalities statewide have the leeway to decide whether to impose the longstanding 1% grocery sales tax, in place across Illinois since the early 1990s, as a revenue generator.

Locally, proponents of the home rule sales tax increase cited concerns with taxing groceries, a necessity that has been prone to inflation in recent years. Proponents of the grocery tax, however, expressed concerns with the impact a home rule sales tax increase would have on local businesses.

Councilwoman Supna Jain explains her vote

Jain, who was appointed to the Naperville City Council on Sept. 16, explained why she was voting in favor of the grocery tax.

“Having entered this discussion a bit late, I just thought I would share my thoughts around this before I place my vote,” Jain said. “Coming from (Indian Prairie School District) 204, we really watched how we spent every single dollar there.”

Between the two sales tax scenarios that have been on the table, Jain said she viewed the continuation of the 1% grocery tax as most fiscally prudent for the city.

Former Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh, who Jain replaced, also was a supporter of the grocery tax option.

