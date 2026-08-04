Naperville will no longer support city-affiliated task forces

The city of Naperville is ending its practice of affiliating with local task force groups, based on recent information from municipal officials.

The status of city-endorsed task force groups was raised during the public forum portion of the city council’s most recent meeting Tuesday, July 21. The discussion came on the heels of a city manager’s memorandum issued last month.

Naperville councilman raises issue at recent council meeting

Councilman Josh McBroom inquired about the status of the task forces at the recent meeting.

“There’s been a lot of talk about city task forces,” McBroom said, referencing a manager’s memorandum that was sent last month.

“I agree with some of the commentary in the beginning of the memo that maybe we shouldn’t be in the business of endorsing private organizations or elevating certain voices over others,” he added.

In bringing the issue up at the recent council meeting, McBroom said he was seeking clarity on how the city, in its official capacity, plans to address task forces going forward.

Decision impacts three existing task force groups

City Attorney Michael DiSanto acknowledged ambiguity around city task forces because there has not been clear language within the city on what historically has constituted a task force that had formal municipal recognition.

“I understand that it’s confusing,” DiSanto said. “It’s a little bit confusing for staff as well as we’ve tried to work through it.”

Speaking to history, DiSanto added, “There is no definition for a task force in the Naperville municipal code. There’s no formal process for designating or recognizing an official city task force.”

There have been three recognized city-affiliated task forces: the Accessible Community Task Force, the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST), and the Senior Task Force.

Difference between task forces, and boards and commissions

DiSanto explained the difference between the city-affiliated task forces and more formal boards and commissions that are official functions of municipal government.

“The city council’s authority under the code is to create boards and commissions, which is subject to the open meetings act and has residency requirements that are appointed by the mayor and approved by the council,” DiSanto explained at the recent council meeting.

Task forces, by contrast, are “informal, privately organized and led entities,” DiSanto added. In drawing a delineation between the two sets of groups, he indicated, “They operate independently from the city. We don’t appoint the members, set the agendas, or do anything along those lines.”

The practice of city-affiliated task forces grew out of some of the groups’ advocacy of issues that were intertwined with issues the council dais took up.

“Over time, with good intentions, the city has publicly recognized and encouraged these groups,” DiSanto said in outlining how the process came into play.

“It raises questions — legitimate questions — about equity and endorsement and appropriate use of city resources,” he added. “Consistent with that review, staff has communicated to the three existing groups that we’re going to be removing their pages from the city website.”

‘Constructive’ conversation with task force groups, according to attorney

As talk of ending the practice of city-affiliated task forces bubbled to the surface, DiSanto confirmed city officials reached out to representatives of the three existing task forces.

“The conversations with the task forces have been really constructive,” DiSanto said. “They’ve been excellent. They’ve come to the table. They’ve listened; they’ve expressed understanding. The goal is to simply treat those private entities the same way we would treat any other nonprofit or community organization.”

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