Naperville woman dies after thrown down slope near German castle

A Naperville woman has died after she was thrown down a slope on Wednesday near Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle.

Two women attacked near German castle

21-year-old Eva Liu had been visiting the tourist site with her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, from Bloomington, the Daily Mail reported. Both had graduated last month from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

A 30-year-old American man allegedly attacked the two at the site in Bavaria. He met the women while on a hiking path near the historic “Marienbrucke” bridge, and took them on a trail leading to a viewpoint of the castle, according to the initial police investigation as reported by the AP.

According to officials, Liu was the first to be attacked. When Chang tried to help, she was “choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope,” according to a statement by police spokesman Holger Stabik.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the ravine as well. The Daily Mail reports that Liu plunged about 165 feet down the ravine.

Second victim suffers light injuries, tree breaks fall

The two women were airlifted to a hospital, where Liu was later pronounced dead. Chang reportedly only suffered light injuries, as a tree broke her fall. Authorities said she is currently recovering in a hospital.

Suspect in custody

The suspect was taken into custody near the scene, and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and one sexual offense, according to the Daily Mail. His name has not yet been released.

German police are asking the public to submit any images or video related to the case.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Germany told CNN, “The US Consulate in Munich is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with authorities.”

Photo courtesy: Pascal Borener

