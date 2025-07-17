Naperville’s A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter expands its veterinary care

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville is expanding its veterinary services, with the hope of helping more pets.

Its Community Clinic, which opened over two years ago, now offers minor illness and injury services, in addition to vaccine and wellness exams, and spay and neuter surgery.

“We’re trying to really bring wellness to our community at an affordable rate so that everybody can give their pets the care that they need,” said Chris Yelle, the executive director of A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter.

Discounted rates for affordable veterinary care

The clinic offers discounts for veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those receiving benefits like Social Security.

“We have different pricing levels depending on your income. So we’re trying to make it really affordable for everybody,”said Yelle

Originally, clinic services were performed in the shelter itself.

“We were limited with the number of animals we could service because of space constraints,” said Yelle.

Yelle says the need to expand came from the number of phone calls they were receiving from people who needed veterinary services.

“And they’re considering surrender or even euthanasia because they’re not able to afford the veterinary care that their pet needs,” said Yelle. “And so that kind of got me thinking, how can we better serve our community? How can we keep animals in their homes with the people who love them, as opposed to them ending up in a shelter environment?”

There are two veterinarians on staff at the clinic space, which is located near the shelter.

“Doctor Stauffenberg, she’s been with us for gosh, it’s been probably about 8 or 9 years now. And she does all of our spay and neuter surgeries and also helps us care for the animals at the shelter. And then we have Doctor Comm, who is a new addition to our staff. She’s only been with us for a few weeks, but her focus is going to be on our wellness clinic and seeing our sick patients,” said Yelle.

The Community Clinic at A.D.O.P.T. is open for anyone in the Naperville area

Pet owners don’t need to have adopted their pets from A.D.O.P.T. to use the clinic. Those in need of services can call the shelter directly or make appointments online. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And for those who might be looking for a new pet, A.D.O.P.T. currently has a special promotion.

“We are working with Will County Animal Protection Services,” said Yelle. “We have gotten an influx of dogs. And they’re kind of sitting a little longer than we’d like them to. So we decided to do a promotion where we’re offering half off all dog adoption fees in an effort to hopefully get some people in to check them out.”

The special discount will run through July, with an extension into August if needed to help clear the shelter.

